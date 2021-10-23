Late Josh Gordon leveller snatches point for Barrow at former club Walsall

Josh Gordon equalised six minutes into stoppage time to rescue Barrow a 2-2 draw at former club Walsall.

George Miller’s third double in nine games, including a classy back-heel, twice put Walsall ahead but George Williams’ first Barrow goal and Gordon’s last-gasp effort saw the points shared.

Walsall led from a fourth-minute corner, Miller tucking home from close range after Barrow keeper Paul Farman made a double save from Conor Wilkinson and Manny Monthe.

Farman, who earlier superbly tipped over a Wilkinson 20-yarder, kept Barrow in it by beating away a Miller shot and thwarting free-kicks from Wilkinson and Jack Earing.

Kieran Phillips curled inches wide as Walsall dominated but Barrow levelled after 36 minutes as Williams fired in a first-time finish from Remeao Hutton’s cross.

Miller sensationally flicked Hayden White’s near-post ball between his legs and in to put Walsall back ahead after 62 minutes.

But Barrow rallied late on and although Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth saved well from Ollie Banks, he was beaten by Gordon’s header from Patrick Brough’s cross at the death.