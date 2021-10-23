Bersant Celina leaves it late to secure second straight victory for Ipswich

A last-gasp goal from substitute Bersant Celina was enough to earn resurgent Ipswich three valuable points as lowly Fleetwood plunged into the drop zone following a 2-1 defeat.

Celina fired home from just inside the six-yard box to send Town fans into a frenzy three minutes into second-half stoppage time as their team recorded their first back-to-back victories of the season.

Conor Chaplin had earlier given Ipswich the lead with a thumping shot from just inside the penalty area and the visitors replied with a headed equaliser by Callum Morton.

Leading scorer Macauley Bonne had a wonderful opportunity to give the home side the lead in the 19th minute when he headed the ball straight at Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The opening goal came when Chaplin scored his fifth goal of the season in the 49th minute after he collected a short pass from Sam Morsy and fired into the net.

Morton equalised for the visitors in the 82nd minute when he headed home a cross from from Paddy Lane, but Celina had the final say to give Ipswich the victory.