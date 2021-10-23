Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew clinches third straight Dundee United victory with late goal

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: October 23, 2021, 5:37 pm
Charlie Mulgrew was on target for Dundee United (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Dundee United made it three cinch Premiership wins in a row with a narrow 2-1 victory over Motherwell at Tannadice.

The home side opened the scoring in the first half through defender Ryan Edwards, with Motherwell equalising after the break thanks to a Tony Watt penalty.

However, United secured all three points as Charlie Mulgrew notched what proved to be the winning goal.

The result leaves United in third place in the table but on the same amount of points as both league leaders Hearts and Rangers in second.

The game kicked off late at 3.15 after the Motherwell team bus was delayed due to a traffic accident.

However, the Steelmen carved out an opening in just the first minute.

Watt delivered a cross into the United box from the left towards Sean Goss but his shot was well saved by home goalkeeper Benji Siegrist, diving to his right.

Then, in the 19th minute, Motherwell had a big let-off when Bevis Mugabi lost possession, allowing United’s Ilmari Niskanen to run through on goal, but the winger took the ball too wide and his shot was blocked.

However, a magnificent piece of quality from Mulgrew finally helped break the deadlock in the 35th minute.

The former Scotland star beat a Motherwell defender out on the wing before delivering a deep right-footed cross to the back post, with his centre-half partner Edwards powering a header home to score for the second game in succession.

Motherwell had another opportunity just seven minutes after the restart as striker Kevin Van Veen hit a shot from a tight angle that Siegrist turned away for a corner.

United then produced an eye-catching passing move that ended with Niskanen sending a curling effort just wide from the left hand side of the Motherwell box.

Siegrist had to look lively in the 67th minute to turn a deflected Callum Slattery shot round his post for a corner, with the United keeper then making an even better save to keep out a Mugabi header.

However, Siegrist’s good work was undone shortly after in the 70th minute when the keeper came to clear but took out Watt in the air with referee Kevin Clancy awarding a penalty.

Watt dusted himself down and sent the Swiss keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Just eight minutes later, though, the Steelmen fell behind again as they failed to defend a deep Dylan Levitt free-kick, with Mulgrew reacting quickest to acrobatically stab the ball home past Liam Kelly to secure another three points for the Tangerines.

