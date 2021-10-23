Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stunning second-half fightback helps Hartlepool overcome Harrogate

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:31 pm
Matty Daly scored the winner for Hartlepool against Harrogate
Matty Daly scored the winner for Hartlepool against Harrogate

Hartlepool scored three times in seven second-half minutes to come from behind to beat Harrogate 3-2 at Victoria Park.

Town looked on course for another three points after reaching half-time two goals to the good.

George Thomson hammered the visitors ahead in the 28th minute when Lewis Page’s cross dropped to him eight yards out.

Hartlepool defender Neill Byrne, who earlier had one ruled out at the other end, then turned Ryan Fallowfield’s delivery into his own net to put Harrogate further ahead seven minutes later.

But Pools’ change of shape after the interval brought incredible rewards.

Once full-back David Ferguson had volleyed Reagan Ogle’s cross inside the far corner in the 52nd minute, Hartlepool had lift off.

Striker Mark Cullen levelled things up with a header from Luke Hendrie’s delivery a minute later.

Matty Daly’s sublime left-footed curler just before the hour found the top-left corner to edge Hartlepool in front.

Despite Harrogate’s late efforts, the hosts climbed into the play-off zone and level on points with fifth-placed Town after making it six wins from seven in Sky Bet League Two at home.

