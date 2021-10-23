Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham maintain promotion push with comfortable win at MK Dons

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:33 pm
Michael Ihiekwe was among the Rotherham scorers (PA)
Promotion hopefuls Rotherham continued their impressive start to life back in Sky Bet League One with a convincing 3-0 win at MK Dons.

Goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo proved the difference in a dominant Millers display as the visitors picked up a fifth league win in seven matches.

Michael Smith’s lob within four minutes looked like giving the visitors an early lead as it sailed over home goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, only to strike the crossbar.

After dominating the opening stages, Paul Warne’s men found the opener on 27 minutes when captain Ihiekwe nodded home his first goal of the season after rising highest inside the Dons’ box.

The Millers made sure of the victory with two goals in quick succession midway through the second half.

Barlaser’s 66th-minute corner found its way through a crowded box and straight inside the far post for his first goal since December.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 when substitute Ladapo emphatically fired home his fourth goal of the season.

