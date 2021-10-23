Paul Mullin on target as Wrexham triumph at Barnet

Wrexham earned their fourth win of the Vanarama National League season as they triumphed 3-0 at Barnet.

Paul Mullin, Aaron Hayden and Shaun Brisley got themselves on the scoresheet for the Red Dragons as they earned their second win in five games.

Both sides had chances in the first half but Mullin opened the scoring for the visitors in the 23rd minute after gaining possession and finding the bottom corner of the net.

Hayden doubled Wrexham’s lead just four minutes later, heading Ben Tozer’s throw into the far corner.

Mullin came close to a second just before half-time when his effort hit a post from a corner and the rebound was cleared by Barnet.

But defender Brisley headed home the Red Dragons’ third goal on his league debut in the 54th minute.