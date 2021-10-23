Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Bowman nets perfect hat-trick as Shrewsbury thump Cambridge

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:35 pm
Ryan Bowman scored a hat-trick (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ryan Bowman scored a hat-trick (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ryan Bowman’s perfect hat-trick helped Shrewsbury to a 4-1 win over Cambridge and lifted them out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

His treble and a late strike from Luke Leahy made it back-to-back home league wins for the first time this season.

Shrewsbury led six minutes in as George Nurse picked out Bowman and the forward powered a header home.

Daniel Udoh and Shaun Whalley were denied by Dimitar Mitov, before the goalkeeper’s afternoon was cut short after a clash with Udoh.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell had an effort ruled out for handball, with Nurse and Matthew Pennington going close to a second soon after, before Jack Iredale fired home from 25 yards to level the game just short of the hour.

The game then changed as Adam May was sent off for a heavy tackle and the hosts took full advantage.

Bowman fired home left-footed to make it 2-1, before completing his hat-trick seven minutes from time as he chopped inside and fired home.

Leahy swept the ball home on 90 minutes to complete the scoring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal