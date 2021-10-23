Kyle Wootton and Frank Vincent on target as Notts County defeat Stockport By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:37 pm Kyle Wootton scored the opener for Notts County (Mike Egerton/PA) Goals from Kyle Wootton and Frank Vincent earned Notts County a 2-1 victory over Stockport in the National League. The opening goal came nine minutes into the second half, Vincent breaking away down the right and setting up Wootton. Vincent then got on the scoresheet himself in the 68th minute to give the home side breathing space. Stockport, who gave Antoni Sarcevic a debut off the bench following his shock move from Bolton, could only manage a very late response, Ben Whitfield scoring from the penalty spot in injury time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Ian Evatt in defiant mood as Bolton rescue late point against Gillingham Late Dapo Afolayan and Kieran Lee goals rescue Bolton point against Gillingham Paddy Madden effort enough as Stockport edge National League win over Aldershot Ten-man Halifax hit back from two goals down to stun Notts County