Leaders Plymouth held at Morecambe

Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth had to settle for a point at the Mazuma Stadium as a spirited Morecambe held them to a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Lowe’s in-form side had to come from behind as Morecambe shocked the league leaders with a goal after just six minutes.

Arthur Gnahoua worked an opening down the left and although his shot was blocked the ball rebounded to the right hand side of the area and Jonah Ayunga produced a fine finish from the angle to beat Michael Cooper.

Plymouth were level within six minutes as Luke Jephcott’s shot was blocked on the line by Anthony O’Connor but the ball bounced into the path of Danny Mayor, who poked home his first goal of the season from two yards out.

Plymouth were denied a second when Jephcott saw another effort blocked on the line by O’Connor, before Mayor saw a curling effort superbly saved by Jokull Andresson.

Morecambe went close with the last kick of the first half when Cole Stockton slashed a shot just wide of the left hand post.

The Shrimps dominated the second half and had the better chances, with Stockton volleying two efforts wide of the target after good Morecambe moves.

However, despite the home side’s pressure Cooper was not troubled too much.