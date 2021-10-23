Matt Jay earns Exeter victory over Mansfield

Exeter made it a club record 14 games unbeaten in all competitions as they came from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 at St James Park.

It took until the half hour mark for either side to fashion a chance and that was when Mansfield’s Harry Charsley fired tamely at Cameron Dawson from 18 yards.

Exeter responded with Matt Jay seeing his shot deflect into the arms of Nathan Bishop, while Jordan Bowery headed just wide for the Stags.

Bishop made a fine save to deny Jay at the start of the second half but Mansfield went in front on 50 minutes when Ollie Hawkins rose highest to head in Stephen Quinn’s free-kick.

Exeter struck back 11 minutes later when substitute Padraig Amond delivered a perfect cross for Tim Dieng to head home from close range and Jay put Exeter in front on 83 minutes when Archie Collins crossed to the back post and the City captain headed just inside the upright.

Sam Nombe could have finished things off but was denied by some desperate last-ditch defending on two occasions – and then hit the post in stoppage time – as Exeter finished strongly and Mansfield failed to trouble the Grecians.