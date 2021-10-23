Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Matt Jay earns Exeter victory over Mansfield

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:37 pm
Matt Jay (PA)
Matt Jay (PA)

Exeter made it a club record 14 games unbeaten in all competitions as they came from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 at St James Park.

It took until the half hour mark for either side to fashion a chance and that was when Mansfield’s Harry Charsley fired tamely at Cameron Dawson from 18 yards.

Exeter responded with Matt Jay seeing his shot deflect into the arms of Nathan Bishop, while Jordan Bowery headed just wide for the Stags.

Bishop made a fine save to deny Jay at the start of the second half but Mansfield went in front on 50 minutes when Ollie Hawkins rose highest to head in Stephen Quinn’s free-kick.

Exeter struck back 11 minutes later when substitute Padraig Amond delivered a perfect cross for Tim Dieng to head home from close range and Jay put Exeter in front on 83 minutes when Archie Collins crossed to the back post and the City captain headed just inside the upright.

Sam Nombe could have finished things off but was denied by some desperate last-ditch defending on two occasions – and then hit the post in stoppage time – as Exeter finished strongly and Mansfield failed to trouble the Grecians.

