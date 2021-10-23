Callum Maycock strike gives Solihull a fourth straight home win By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:41 pm Callum Maycock scored the winner for Solihull (Barrington Coombs/PA) Callum Maycock’s goal against Halifax earned Solihull Moors a fourth consecutive home victory in the National League. Moors began the day four points below their opponents but closed that gap to a point thanks to a 1-0 victory. The only goal came in the 52nd minute, Maycock scoring his first for the club after being set up by Andrew Dallas. The home side were grateful for an injury-time save from Ryan Boot to deny Martin Woods. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal We deserved to draw – Simon Grayson bemoans late suckerpunch at Ipswich Sean Dyche confident Burnley win is coming after draw at Southampton Mason Mount treble helps Chelsea crush sorry Norwich Fine Callum Wilson goal forces draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace