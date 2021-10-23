Grimsby extend lead at the top with win over Yeovil By Press Association October 23, 2021, 5:41 pm Grimsby moved four points clear at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win over Yeovil (Mike Egerton/PA) Grimsby extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table with a 2-0 win over Yeovil at Blundell Park. The hosts went in front midway through the first half thanks to a Lenell John-Lewis penalty after Will Bapaga was brought down in the penalty area by goalkeeper Grant Smith. Grimsby sealed all three points in dying stages of the game as John McAtee made it 2-0 at the near post. Over 6,000 fans were in attendance as the Mariners moved four points clear at the top but defeat for Yeovil extended their winless run to six games and left them 15th in the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Rangers’ Europa League campaign bursts into life with a home win over Brondby Highland League round-up: Travel move helps Brechin triumph at Wick; Brora win at Clach; Controversial call gives Nairn victory over Strathspey Formartine United boss Paul Lawson praises ‘real bit of quality’ as Scott Lisle puts Pitmedden men on course to 5-0 win over Turriff Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne hit net as Caley Thistle beat Morton to extend gap at top