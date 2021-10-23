Grimsby extend lead at the top with win over Yeovil

Grimsby extended their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table with a 2-0 win over Yeovil at Blundell Park.

The hosts went in front midway through the first half thanks to a Lenell John-Lewis penalty after Will Bapaga was brought down in the penalty area by goalkeeper Grant Smith.

Grimsby sealed all three points in dying stages of the game as John McAtee made it 2-0 at the near post.

Over 6,000 fans were in attendance as the Mariners moved four points clear at the top but defeat for Yeovil extended their winless run to six games and left them 15th in the table.