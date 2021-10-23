Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Brom ease past Bristol City as two fans treated for medical emergencies

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:41 pm
Jordan Hugill put West Brom ahead against Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom swept aside Bristol City with a comfortable 3-0 victory to return to the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places in a much-delayed game at The Hawthorns.

Jordan Hugill, Kyle Bartley and Karlan Grant punished woeful defending from Bristol City but four delays – two for medical emergencies after a supporter from each team was carried away in unrelated incidents and two for injuries to players on the pitch – cast a cloud over proceedings and caused a 25-minute delay.

Kick-off was put back for 15 minutes after a West Brom supporter in the Halford Lane Stand was carried from the crowd on a stretcher.

The fan was conscious and able to put his thumb up to acknowledge the applause he received before being assessed.

A third defeat on the bounce made it a miserable return to West Brom for manager and former Albion assistant boss Nigel Pearson just 24 hours after the exit of coach Paul Simpson.

The departure of assistant head coach Keith Downing – another ex-West Brom assistant – was also expected to be confirmed as he was absent from the dugout.

West Brom took a seventh-minute lead with a superb one-touch move.

Matt Phillips played the ball inside wing-back Jay Dasilva and Darnell Furlong crossed for Hugill to tap home.

City briefly thought they had equalised right after the restart when Nahki Wells swept the ball home but the striker was several yards offside.

But it was all Albion and they had several chances to extend their lead before making it 2-0 three minutes before half-time.

Hugill sliced over from close range from Conor Townsend’s cross and there was a further delay to allow him treatment after he collided with the post before Nathan Baker headed narrowly wide of his own goal from Furlong’s long throw-in.

Hugill hooked over the bar after Robert Snodgrass’ pass had been headed on by Rob Atkinson before an intelligent chip from Snodgrass hit the inside of the post and bounced to safety.

There was a further lengthy stoppage, this time for Baker to be treated but he eventually had to leave the field on a stretcher with what appeared to be a head injury.

Hugill could have been celebrating a hat-trick after he latched onto a woeful back pass from George Tanner, leaving him with a one-on-one, only for goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to deflect the ball wide.

West Brom deservedly doubled their lead with a simple set-piece.

Furlong hurled in another long throw-in and captain Bartley rose highest in a crowd of players to glance into the far corner.

After 10 minutes of time added on, at half-time there was another medical concern as the emergency services treated a Bristol City fan, who was given oxygen as he was taken away in a wheelchair.

When the action resumed, Bartley’s header forced Bentley into a diving save on the line.

But it was 3-0 in the 52nd minute after more poor City defending.

A hopeless back pass from substitute Danny Simpson just into his own half after a Bristol corner left Grant the chance to run on and slot past Bentley.

