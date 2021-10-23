Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dominic Telford double gives Newport victory at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:43 pm
Dominic Telford netted twice in the win at Bristol Rovers (PA)
Dominic Telford netted twice in the win at Bristol Rovers (PA)

James Rowberry made a successful start as Newport boss with a 3-1 Sky Bet League Two win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors took a 27th minute lead when Courtney Baker-Richardson slid in at the far post to finish a low Jake Cain cross.

Dominic Telford doubled the advantage in the 31st minute with a shot on the turn from close range after a poor clearance by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw had been pounced on by Baker-Richardson.

Brett Pitman gave Rovers hope in first half stoppage time, turning inside the box to net with a brilliant volley which flashed into the roof of the net.

However, former Rovers loanee Telford sealed victory with his second goal of the game, following a cross by substitute Finn Azaz just past the hour mark.

The visitors could have been out of sight before Pitman’s goal, with Telford denied by Belshaw’s outstretched leg.

At the other end Newport gpalkeeper Joe Day did well to smother a Luke Thomas shot.

Pitman and Alfie Kilgour had second-half efforts for Rovers, but Newport were worthy winners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal