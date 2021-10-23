Chesterfield move up to second spot after victory over 10-man Boreham Wood

A late Boreham Wood red card helped Chesterfield move into second place in the National League after a 2-1 win.

Will Evans led the effort to get the Wood back into the game after scoring in the second half but was sent off in the final minutes after receiving a second yellow card.

The home side had a chances to go ahead in the first 10 minutes and came close when Gavin Gunning’s header went wide.

The Spireites were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore brought Kabongo Tshimanga down in the box and Danny Rowe converted from the spot.

Tshimanga doubled Chesterfield’s lead in the 43rd minute with a strike from the edge of the box.

Boreham began to work their way back into the game after Evans smashed a goal from 30 yards out in the 67th minute.

Evans’ heroics were overshadowed after he received a second yellow card in the final minutes of the game for a push.