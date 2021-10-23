Torquay end losing run with win over King’s Lynn

Torquay put distance between themselves and the National League strugglers with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn.

The Linnets could have moved level on points with their opponents with victory and they came agonisingly close to the opening goal in the 33rd minute when Gold Omotayo hit a post.

Their disappointment was magnified eight minutes later when Sinclair Armstrong marked his Torquay debut with the opening goal.

And they made sure of the points 13 minutes from time thanks to a second from Joe Lewis.