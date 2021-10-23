Dumbarton reduced to eight men as Airdrieonians snatch late win

Dumbarton finished with eight men and struck a stoppage-time equaliser only for Airdrieonians to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win in their cinch Scottish League One clash at Penny Cars Stadium.

Rhys McCabe had given the hosts an early lead through a penalty in the eighth minute, with Ross MacLean levelling things up following a corner before half-time.

Airdrieonians were awarded another spot-kick in the 57th minute, with Sons forward MacLean shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident. Sam Ramsbottom saved McCabe’s effort to keep the scores level.

After the hosts saw a goal ruled out for offside, Dumbarton defender Gregor Buchanan picked up a second yellow card in the 87th minute.

Dylan Easton then volleyed in what looked to have been a late winner for the home side, but there was more drama as Andrew Geggan was dismissed before Paul Paton made it 2-2.

There was, though, still time for Airdrieonians to secure a dramatic victory in the sixth minute of added time, when substitute Salim Kouider-Aissa headed in from a corner – with Dumbarton boss Stevie Farrell also then shown a red card ahead of the full-time whistle.

Airdrieonians sit third, level on points with leaders Queen’s Park but having played a match more.

Cove Rangers also have 20 points in second place after beating strugglers Clyde 3-0 with goals from Connor Scully, Jamie Masson and substitute Robbie Leitch.

Montrose kept up the pace with a 4-1 home win over bottom club East Fife.

James Keatings and Graham Webster struck early in the second half, before Craig Johnston scored twice in the space of three minutes. Scott Mercer pulled back a late consolation.

Peterhead against Falkirk finished goalless at the Balmoor Stadium.