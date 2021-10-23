Carlisle play out goalless stalemate with fellow League Two strugglers Oldham

Carlisle and fellow League Two strugglers Oldham shared the spoils in a dour goalless draw at Brunton Park.

The battle between 21st and 22nd in the English fourth tier lacked any real quality.

Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Howard was the standout player as he ensured the hosts claimed a battling point as the managerless club’s winless run stretched to a worrying eight league games.

Jamie Bowden and Dylan Bahamboula, who fired into the side netting, both went close for the visitors early on.

Brennan Dickenson squandered Carlisle’s best chance when he was kept out by Jayson Leutwiler.

Zach Clough saw an effort tipped away by Leutwiler for the hosts, while Howard produced a super save to keep out Davis Keillor-Dunn just before the break before Bowden saw his follow-up strike controversially chalked off for offside.

And moments later, inspired Howard was at it again to keep out Hallam Hope’s close-range effort.

Late on Carlisle fans were chanting “sack the board” as their arduous wait for a win went on.