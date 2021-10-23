Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carlisle play out goalless stalemate with fellow League Two strugglers Oldham

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 6:00 pm
The spoils were shared at Brunton Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
The spoils were shared at Brunton Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

Carlisle and fellow League Two strugglers Oldham shared the spoils in a dour goalless draw at Brunton Park.

The battle between 21st and 22nd in the English fourth tier lacked any real quality.

Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Howard was the standout player as he ensured the hosts claimed a battling point as the managerless club’s winless run stretched to a worrying eight league games.

Jamie Bowden and Dylan Bahamboula, who fired into the side netting, both went close for the visitors early on.

Brennan Dickenson squandered Carlisle’s best chance when he was kept out by Jayson Leutwiler.

Zach Clough saw an effort tipped away by Leutwiler for the hosts, while Howard produced a super save to keep out Davis Keillor-Dunn just before the break before Bowden saw his follow-up strike controversially chalked off for offside.

And moments later, inspired Howard was at it again to keep out Hallam Hope’s close-range effort.

Late on Carlisle fans were chanting “sack the board” as their arduous wait for a win went on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal