Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley frustrated with draw at Accrington

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley praised his side’s fighting spirt but was frustrated they needed a late Marcus Harness goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

Pompey dominated the chances and Stanley keeper Toby Savin had to be in superb form to keep out Portsmouth before Ronan Curtis opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

In-form Harry Pell equalised for Stanley with a header on 48 minutes before Matt Butcher gave the Reds a 77th-minute lead with a lob.

Harness tapped home a cross from John Marquis with four minutes remaining to secure a point for Pompey – but Cowley knew it should have been their second win in 11 Sky Bet League One games.

“I am disappointed we haven’t won as our performance deserved the win,” he said. “We have had enough chances to win five football matches but we have not been able to take them.

“I think we had 19 shots and eight clear-cut chances. They have had three shots on target and scored two.

“What really pleased me though is that when we went behind, we found a way back.

“The football gods seem to be against us at the moment as we didn’t get here until 10.30pm on Friday night as the traffic was horrendous but you either be the victim or suck it up and find a way, that’s what the best teams do. No one cares for excuses.

“We needed the players to show more determination, aggression and grit, qualities teams need to do well, and we stepped up to it today.”

John Coleman praised his keeper Savin but was frustrated his side could not hold on once they had taken a late lead.

“It was a good game, it was two teams having a go,” said Coleman.

“We knew Portsmouth would start strongly and we were lucky to be only 1-0 down at half-time, it could have been two or three. Toby Savin was our man of the match, he made some superb saves.

“We were a different animal after the break, created chances and got our goal and thought we would go on and win the game comfortably.

“They came back and we probably took the lead against the run of play to go 2-1 up but then a lack of concentration has cost us.

“That’s happened far too often this season and the amount of goals we have conceded is what is stopping us being a team challenging at the top and that’s something we have got to address.

“Teams aren’t having to work to score against us. Portsmouth probably shaded it but with the way it went we are disappointed with the draw.”