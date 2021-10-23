Robbie Stockdale ‘ecstatic, frustrated, angry’ after dramatic win

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale admitted he had mixed emotions after Aaron Morley secured a 3-2 win against Sutton United with a 94th-minute winner.

Dale saw a two-goal lead slip away in the last 10 minutes against the visitors, who were down to 10 men after Richie Bennett saw red on the stroke of half-time.

And while Morley’s goal ensured a first win in six League Two games for Dale, Stockdale was left perplexed.

“I don’t know whether I’m ecstatic, frustrated or angry… it’s a mix of emotions but obviously I’m so pleased to come out the other side with the three points I felt we deserved,” he said.

“We dominated the game for large periods. Having the extra man can help but it can make it difficult to break down the opposition, you have to be patient and we were. Apart from two bad set-plays, we win comfortably.

“But credit to the players, to have a knock like that and then go on to win the game is a fantastic feeling.”

Dale looked home and dry at 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, goals from Alex Newby on 23 minutes and Liam Kelly after 66 having put them in the driving seat.

Bennett’s dismissal for a stamp on Jake Beesley just before the interval only added to their advantage but their recent run of poor form – without a win in eight in all competitions before this clash – appeared to play on their nerves in the closing stages.

On 82 minutes, Omar Bugiel’s header was well saved by Joel Coleman but Isaac Olaofe fired home the rebound.

And on 90 minutes Coleman flapped at a corner and Alistair Smith headed home to level the game.

Fortunately for the home side, Morley struck from 20 yards to secure the three points.

Sutton manager Matt Gray described the late sting in the tail as harsh on his players.

“That was certainly a tough one to take,” he said.

“There are some things we need to look at but I’m really pleased with where we’re at, really pleased with the points we’ve got at this stage of the season and pleased with a lot of performances we’ve had.

“The first 20 or 25 minutes of this game was probably the worst spell this season but we are constantly looking to improve and make us better.”

On the sending-off of Bennett, he said: “I don’t think the melee around the incident helped.

“I don’t think he stamped or kicked, he’s gone to poke the ball after the whistle and I don’t think it was great and he should maybe have got a caution for it, but the melee and the amount of players getting involved can sometimes make the situation seem worse than it is.

“But that’s me just seeing it live, I need to see it back.”