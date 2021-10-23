Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake pokes the finger at Robbie Neilson after Tynecastle draw

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 6:35 pm
James McPake was unhappy with his Hearts rival (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake accused Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson of unnecessarily “stoking the fire” with his comments ahead of their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

Neilson this week stated his players should remember Dundee’s contentious and crucial role in the vote that ultimately sent Hearts down in 2020 and added: “I think there will be a good atmosphere on the day, let’s say that.”

McPake felt the comments did not help the welcome that faced Leigh Griffiths at Tynecastle but it was another former Hibernian striker, Jason Cummings, who had the last laugh when he headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser.

Hearts went top of the cinch Premiership courtesy of John Souttar’s opener but the second biggest cheer of the day proved to be the substitution of Griffiths rather than the full-time whistle.

On the abuse Griffiths faced from the home fans, McPake said: “I don’t think it helps that opposition managers are coming out and saying it’s going to be a white hot atmosphere. We already know there’s going to be 20,000 fans in here. Leigh is already a target, we know that.

“He will go to the fact there was a voting scandal. But we have played them three times since and he was the manager of Dundee United at the time of the vote. I don’t think there was a need to say what he did. Maybe he should concentrate on his own team.

“Yeah he’s got to try and get his own fans up for it but you are at Tynecastle with the chance to go top and I don’t think certain comments help the situation with Leigh. It’s stoking the fire.

“I didn’t like it but I can only concentrate on Dundee and the wellbeing of our players. I want Leigh Griffiths the footballer to be enjoying playing football, which he is at Dundee.”

Griffiths had a quiet afternoon but substitute Cummings got his chance to silence the home supporters when he headed home Cammy Kerr’s long throw.

McPake said: “He is a goalscorer, but he has also shown recently a real desire and real character, that maybe people would doubt, when he’s not in the team. He has been brilliant in training.

“He has probably been disappointed (he has not been in the team) because his goal record since he came to Dundee has been good. But he is really bubbly and great to have about the place.

“It probably sums him up, when you bring him over to give him a wee bit of instruction, he just says ‘I’m going to get the winner’. He’s got confidence in himself and that’s great.

“He says he will score every time he plays. He even talked Cammy Kerr into having a long throw. We have been doing a long throw for three years and Cammy has never put one in. I’d love to say that’s something we worked on but it wasn’t.”

There were some boos from the home fans when the final whistle went but Neilson was far from angry after his side went top on goal difference.

Neilson, who saw Liam Boyce and Gary Mackay-Steven hit the woodwork, said: “If you look at the bigger picture, we are sitting top of the league after 10 games.

“Yes, we are disappointed not to have taken maximum points after the way we played and the amount of chances we created but I can’t fault the players for their effort and the way they tried to win.

“But when you are 1-0 up and you don’t get the next goal, you are always susceptible to losing one.”

