Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby delighted with point against ‘outstanding’ Coventry side

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 6:39 pm
Derby ended Coventry’s perfect home record (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby ended Coventry’s perfect home record (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby assistant manager Liam Rosenior branded Coventry “the best team we’ve played this season” after the Rams became the first side to stop the Sky Blues winning at home in the Championship.

Graeme Shinnie’s rasping half-volley 12 minutes from time cancelled out the returning Matty Godden’s first-half penalty.

It was the Rams’ fourth draw on the bounce following their 12-point deduction which left them bottom of the Championship.

Rosenior, who was left in charge as manager Wayne Rooney was unable to attend the game due to illness, was delighted the visitors were able to match the in-form hosts.

“I think these are the best team we’ve played this season,” Rosenior said. “I think they’re outstanding at what they do and they’ve got an outstanding home record which gives them confidence.

“It was really important for Wayne and myself that we got in at 1-0 and then we can adjust and change things. The players have to believe in how good they are.

“Second half we stepped into the game and played 10-15 yards higher up the pitch and dominated.

“It’s something to build on, it shows the mentality and character of the group.

“Coventry are free-scoring, we made them score from a penalty not from open play, which shows our great defensive record.”

Rosenior said he was in regular contact with Rooney during the game.

“We had constant communication with Wayne,” added Rosenior. “He gives myself and the coaching team so much trust and he said he was there if we needed him, it was more on WhatsApp than anything else, just little pointers on the game.

“Me and Wayne are on the same page, we see the game the same way and it’s really helpful to have his input.”

Mark Robins admitted that he was happy with a point at the end of a week that included two trips to Lancashire to face Blackburn and Preston.

“I’ve got to be happy after the week we’ve had,” explained Robins. “The game always starts to throw up strange results after three-game weeks. It’s a point we’ve got to be happy with, they’ve had the extra day’s rest.

“The players deserve an awful amount of credit and off the back of that the energy that the crowd gives us, almost 24,000 in the stadium today which is phenomenal, we really tried to win it but in trying to win it you can be open and that almost happened a couple of times.

“First half we were in control of it and should have put the game to bed, we had the ball enough but there was a lack of real quality and we didn’t create enough.”

The Sky Blues boss made three changes for the game including dropping Tyler Walker, who had scored two in his previous two outings, in favour of Godden.

Robins added: “Second half was a little bit sloppy, mental tiredness or whatever, but we’ve got to be better than that.

“The players know there’s going to be times when they’re not going to start games but they’ve got to come on and be ready to make a difference but we didn’t get that today, we didn’t get enough from the two subs that I used.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal