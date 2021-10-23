Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnnie Jackson wants Charlton job after masterminding victory at Sunderland

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 7:11 pm
Johnnie Jackson wants the Charlton job on a permanent basis (Richard Sellers/PA)
Johnnie Jackson has confirmed his desire to manage Charlton on a permanent basis after leading the Addicks to a 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Jackson was appointed caretaker boss on Thursday following the dismissal of Nigel Adkins, with the club languishing in the League One relegation zone.

The 39-year-old made more than 250 appearances for Charlton during his playing career, and would love the opportunity to lead the team on a long-term basis.

He has certainly made a decent fist of things so far, with Jayden Stockley’s second-half header having inflicted Sunderland’s first home defeat of the season.

Jackson said: “I’ve made no secret of it – my ambition is to manage, and for a long time it has been to manage this football club.

“I was lucky enough to have been a player, and captained the team. I’m been a coach now, and I have managerial ambitions. It’s certainly always been a dream of mine to lead Charlton.”

Given his players only had two days to digest the news of Adkins’ departure and attempt to enact a new game-plan on Wearside, Jackson was delighted with their response.

He said: “I’m really pleased. To come away with the three points is brilliant. It’s a tough place to come – they’re a good side in good form, with a great home record. To come away with a positive result would have been good, but to get all three points is a great day for us.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players. They’ve been magnificent. We’ve obviously had a bit of a mad week with Nigel leaving on Thursday. We only really had a day to work on what I asked of them, and try to implement some new ideas, and they took it on board really quickly.

“They implemented exactly what I wanted from them, and to do that in a day and come here and get a result, I can’t ask any more of them than that.”

Lee Johnson was unhappy with the performance of referee Darren Drysdale, claiming that Charlton’s matchwinner Stockley should have been sent off for what the Sunderland boss described as a first-half head-butt on Tom Flanagan.

Johnson said: “Jayden Stockley won’t be available for the next three games because he’s head-butted Tom Flanagan flush in the face. That will have to go to the FA.

“It’s an absolute stonewall red card, and he’s then gone on to score the goal so that’s part of the decision making. There’s eight sets of eyes who should be able to see that but, for whatever reason, they haven’t.

“I didn’t feel we deserved to lose the game. Did we deserve to win it? Maybe not.

“If we’d come in 0-0, 1-1, I think that would have been a fair result. There were some key decisions that went against us today, which were unbelievable really.”

