Malky Mackay retains belief in Ross County despite another defeat to Livingston

Ross County manager Malky Mackay stressed he still had faith in his team and his methods after another bitter blow.

County lost 3-2 at home to Livingston in crushing circumstances to leave them still without a win in the cinch Premiership and now four points adrift at the bottom.

The hosts squandered the chance to go two up when Jordan White missed a penalty after Harry Clarke’s long-range strike had given them an early lead.

And the Staggies were behind at half-time after goals from Bruce Anderson and Odin Bailey.

County eventually scored from the spot through Ross Callachan and pushed for a winner, but Tom Parkes headed home for Livi five minutes into stoppage time.

After taking three decent points from a particularly difficult start to the season, the Dingwall side have now lost four matches on the trot.

Mackay said: “In all four games we have been dominant, not just in the possession of the ball because I know that doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It’s goals that matter, but we are actually creating chances.

“Anyone who has seen those four games has been asking how we have been beaten.

“I believe in the group of players, I believe in the chief executive and I believe in the chairman.

“I suppose all I’m trying to do is show on the pitch what myself and my staff are bringing to the club. After that, it goes outwith anything I can be involved in.

“I am really proud to be the Ross County manager. It’s a great group of people and a great club, in a great part of the world.

“I will keep going and keep trying to do my best for the club. What I have seen over the piece is that we have gone toe-to-toe with every team in this division.

“It’s the odd half we have been turned over, but the rest of the time we are in every game. I have clearly got that faith in myself and my team.”

Even Livingston boss David Martindale felt County were unfortunate.

“I’m delighted, but I think Ross County and Malky Mackay can feel a little bit hard done by,” he said.

“To be honest, they deserved more out of the game and should feel very hard done by coming away from that game with no points.

“That’s how it was – and I’ve been on the wrong end of that myself multiple times.

“From what I’ve seen there is more than enough in that Ross County team to start picking up points very soon.”