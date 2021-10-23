Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Barratt heads last-minute winner as Maidenhead defeat 10-man Woking

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 7:25 pm
Sam Barratt struck twice for Maidenhead (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Barratt struck twice for Maidenhead (Nigel French/PA)

Sam Barratt’s last-minute header have Maidenhead a 3-2 win over 10-man Woking in their Vanarama National League match at York Road.

Woking took the lead in the 25th minute through Inih Effiong, who nodded in from a deep free-kick, but Maidenhead equalised shortly before half-time when Barratt’s volley from the edge of the penalty area was deflected past Cardinals keeper Craig Ross.

Woking were in front soon after the restart when Joe McNerney fired the ball in from a corner – before the centre-back was shown a straight red card on the hour following a challenge on Kane Ferdinand, who was through on goal.

Josh Kelly’s fierce strike made it 2-2 with 14 minutes left and Barratt headed home a dramatic last-gasp winner from a corner.

