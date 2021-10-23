Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales have struggled to loosen New Zealand’s psychological grip – Mike Phillips

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 10:03 pm
Mike Phillips (centre) was on a losing side seven times against New Zealand in his Wales career (David Jones/PA)

Mike Phillips admits Wales have struggled to cope with New Zealand’s psychological grip on them ahead of rivalries being renewed in one of rugby’s most engaging fixtures.

New Zealand start their autumn European tour on Saturday in a city where they have made themselves as much at home over the years as either Auckland or Wellington.

Wales beat New Zealand in their first three Cardiff clashes in 1905, 1935 and 1953 as the fire was lit on a real rugby rivalry.

Mike Phillips was never on a winning Wales side against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

But the All Blacks have since recorded 16 consecutive victories in the Welsh capital – and 31 in total – since Wales last beat them 68 years ago.

“To a man, do you all believe each and every one of you that you’re going to win?” former British and Irish Lions scrum-half Phillips said reflecting on his own Wales career against the New Zealand winning machine.

“It does get ingrained in you that they are such a force. They are more than a rugby team in many ways.

“They are the most successful team on the planet, a brand, and you are up against everything.

“Maybe that belief has not been there in the past. Perhaps we’ve been too nice at times and shown too much respect.

“You’ve really got to be on your A game and the mindset has got to be, without doubt that, we’re going to win.”

Phillips was on the losing side seven times against New Zealand during his 12-year Wales career which saw him win 94 caps for his country.

New Zealand’s last victory over Wales came in the 2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final match in Japan (David Davies/PA)

But he believes the current crop of players – who also face autumn Tests against Australia, Fiji and South Africa – possess the necessary self-belief to end the long wait for success over the three-time world champions.

“I think that win will come,” said Phillips, whose newly-published book ‘Half Truths’ charts a colourful life both on and off the field.

“I’m really excited. When all the players are available, Wales have got a great squad. We’ve got depth in so many positions and it is a really exciting two years out from a World Cup.

“The future looks good and there is a belief in this younger generation of Welsh players. They won the Six Nations and they’ve got this mindset of ‘Why not’?

“But they will have to be efficient in every way and on the ball.”

New Zealand won the 2021 Rugby Championship by winning five of their six games against Argentina, Australia and South Africa.

But they ended the competition with a 31-29 defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast in Australia as the world champions exploited some weaknesses in their armoury.

“They made a lot of errors against South Africa,” Phillips said. “There were a lot of dropped balls and they look a bit of a young side. Maybe they can be got at.

“They are an outstanding team and the stats will always say they bounce back.

“But we’ve got players who want to perform, we’re in Cardiff with a full house and there will be a buzzing atmosphere.

“They are a beatable side, so why can’t Wales do it?”

