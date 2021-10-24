Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts staying grounded despite Dundee United’s flying start to season

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 9:55 am
Tam Courts is keeping feet on the ground (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insists his targets remain the same despite his side’s stunning start to the season.

The Tangerines made it three cinch Premiership wins in a row against Motherwell at Tannadice on Saturday, with the 2-1 victory coming thanks to goals by Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew either side of a Tony Watt penalty for the Steelmen.

The result further strengthened United’s hold on third place in the table, sitting on Saturday night just behind Rangers and league leaders Hearts on goal difference.

It is a huge change of fortunes for a team that finished the campaign in ninth place last season.

However, Courts is determined to keep feet firmly planted on the ground at the club and is looking no further ahead than Wednesday’s trip to Livingston, before the Tayside derby at home with St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 40-year-old said: “We’re not really shifting targets. The key thing for us is to understand where we wanted to be.

“I mentioned stats previously where if you get to 1.4 points per game that was typically what you need to finish top six.

“I think we wanted to have a big impact this year on the league because the boys were a little bit frustrated with their eventual finish last season.

“It’s a solid start, doing fine and there is lots more to come.

“I think we recognise it’s a really big week as we end the quarter. Livi on Wednesday then St Johnstone, two mammoth games and we need to be ready for them.”

Mulgrew received most of the plaudits for his man-of-the-match performance on Saturday, with the veteran providing a stunning assist for Edwards’ goal as well as finding the back of the net himself with an acrobatic finish.

However, Courts was also keen to praise on-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt, with the Welsh international pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Courts added: “Dylan is a top young player, his technical quality is top level.

“The key thing for us is to make sure we keep pushing him, challenging him, because he’s here to develop himself and us to evolve the way we want to play.

“He was a joy to watch.”

Courts was also pleased that his players had recovered from conceding Watt’s equaliser to go on and win the game.

He said: “The key thing for us was to stay composed, stick to the plan and recognise we’ve more than enough qualities to get back in front.

“I’m proud of the players for getting through that and eventually getting the winner.”

