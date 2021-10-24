Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfredo Morelos nets 100th Rangers goal in come-from-behind win at St Mirren

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 2:29 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 2:39 pm
Alfredo Morelos scored Rangers’ winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th goal for Rangers as the champions moved three points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 win over St Mirren.

On a blustery day in Paisley, the home side stunned their visitors after just four minutes when midfielder Connor Ronan fired in a wonderful drive from 30 yards.

Steven Gerrard’s men recovered to eventually level in the 41st minute through a Kemar Roofe penalty, before Colombia international Morelos, out of sorts recently, headed the visitors in front two minutes later with a landmark goal.

The second half was less eventful, but it ended in a first defeat in seven for Jim Goodwin’s side, who had started so confidently and were never out of contention.

Ahead of the visit of Aberdeen on Wednesday, Rangers are three points clear of Hearts and Dundee United and, perhaps more importantly, four ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have found form with four straight wins.

It was another test for Rangers after a crucial 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday and they did enough for the win after a slow start.

The visitors were still trying to get to grips with the game when Ronan got away from Gers midfielder John Lundstram and fired a curling shot from 30 yards high past the diving Jon McLaughlin, in for Allan McGregor.

A St Mirren fan came out of the crowd to join in the celebrations but was dumped on his backside by unimpressed Saints defender Conor McCarthy.

Rangers could not find a rhythm, although in the 24th minute home goalkeeper Jak Alnwick saved a powerful Connor Goldson header from a James Tavernier corner, clutching another header from the Gers defender minutes later.

Alfredo Morelos celebrated his goal with the Rangers fans (Steve Welsh/PA)

In the 35th minute Ianis Hagi had his second attempt on goal, which went wide.

However, when he was tripped just inside the box by Saints midfielder Alan Power, who had given the ball away, referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot.

Roofe slotted the penalty past Alnwick, who went the right way, and then there was bedlam when Morelos – a fan favourite since signing from HJK Helsinki in 2017 – headed in a Tavernier cross which McCarthy missed, jumping into the Gers fans behind the goal to earn a booking.

Just before the break Alnwick dived to push a Hagi shot from distance and then dived to save a Tavernier header from a Borna Barisic cross early in the second half.

Fashion Sakala replaced Morelos in the 69th minute after the Gers striker had missed the target with another drive.

Saints winger Jamie McGrath pulled up in the 83rd minute and had to be taken off on a stretcher. Having used all three substitutes, the home side had to finish the game and its seven added minutes with 10 men, a depressing end to an afternoon that had started with so much promise.

