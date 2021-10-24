Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Slavisa Jokanovic warns Blades late ‘panic’ at Barnsley could have been costly

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 4:39 pm
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic was unhappy with his side’s late ‘panic’ in the 3-2 win at Barnsley (Nigel French/PA Images).
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic was unhappy with his side’s late ‘panic’ in the 3-2 win at Barnsley (Nigel French/PA Images).

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic was unhappy that his side pressed the panic button before clinching a 3-2 derby win away to Barnsley.

The Blades swept into a 3-0 lead with a second-half double from Lys Mousset and a third from Ben Osborn 18 minutes from time.

But Barnsley substitutes Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka struck inside four minutes to give the home side hope and leave the Blades to negotiate a tricky final eight minutes at Oakwell.

That late lapse left Jokanovic with mixed feelings about the win.

“In the last 10 minutes or so, what happened is not acceptable,” he said.

“We started to panic and we started thinking we cannot win the game.

“In this kind of moment, you need to be calm and try to finish the game in a better shape.

“We won a local derby in front of a lot of our supporters and in this part I am happy, but it was a really hard 10 minutes for us.

“We gave them oxygen for them to find something positive and in football that is not acceptable.

“I am happy with the three points but if you don’t improve this kind of the game, it can be really, really expensive for us.”

Jokanovic was also unhappy with the Blades’ first-half showing when they struggled to create chances.

“For the first 45 minutes, we didn’t find enough spaces and didn’t find enough quality,” he said.

“In the second half we found more spaces and we scored three early goals and we could have scored more goals.”

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp drew consolation from the manner in which his side clawed their way back into the contest.

Devante Cole pulled a goal back on 78 minutes with a thumping shot to give Barnsley hope and Aaron Leya Iseka raised hopes of salvaging a point when he forced his way through in the area before firing past Olsen in the 82nd minute.

Schopp said: “The reaction after the three-zero was awesome. It is positive.

“It’s a tough one to have a derby and be down three-zero. In games like this, it’s so important which team makes the first error and we made two in a couple of minutes.

“This is not the first time – it’s an ongoing story that we get beaten too easy. It’s again a defeat which is totally unnecessary.

“It’s never easy and I know I am responsible for the situation. I try to find a solution.

“It’s not good enough. It is a tough situation for all of us. I will do everything to prepare the lads in the best possible way for the next game.”

Mousset opened the scoring in the 51st minute , finishing from the edge of the area after cutting inside.

The Frenchman struck again two minutes later, firing Osborn’s cross into the roof of the net from close range.

Osborn made it 3-0 on 72 minutes when he steered George Baldock’s cross beyond Brad Collins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal