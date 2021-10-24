Euan Henderson strikes twice late on as Alloa shock Queen’s Park

A late brace from Euan Henderson saw Alloa secure a dramatic 4-3 victory at cinch League One leaders Queen’s Park.

After the hosts had replied to Kevin Cawley’s first-minute opener with Bob McHugh goals either side of the break, Craig Howie brought things back level by heading past Willie Muir in the 54th minute.

Luca Connell then looked to have sealed three points for Queen’s Park with an 88th-minute effort, only for fellow substitute Henderson to score two minutes later and then again in stoppage time to inflict a first defeat of the campaign upon Laurie Ellis’ men.