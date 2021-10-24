Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman savours ‘special’ Beth Mead hat-trick in England 4-0 Wembley win

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 10:33 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 10:49 pm
England’s Beth Mead celebrates the second goal of her hat-trick in the 4-0 win against Northern Ireland at Wembley (John Walton/PA)
England’s Beth Mead celebrates the second goal of her hat-trick in the 4-0 win against Northern Ireland at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Sarina Wiegman said Beth Mead’s Wembley hat-trick was “special and very memorable” as England maintained their flawless start to the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland.

The Arsenal forward was left out of the Great Britain Olympic team in the summer, but made history as the first woman to score a hat-trick for England at the new Wembley, which came in less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction but she scored with her first touch just moments after coming onto the field, a brilliant finish on the turn past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.

Another substitute, Bethany England, scored the Lionesses’ second with the final touch on Lauren Hemp’s goalbound cross-shot.

Mead then volleyed home Hemp’s cross at the back post before tapping into an empty net in the 78th minute to bring up her hat-trick.

“That’s an experience she will never forget and we will never forget because that’s so special and she hadn’t touched the ball once and she came on and we had a corner and she scored,” Wiegman said.

“It wasn’t really easy to score because she was with her back to the goal and then within 14 minutes she had another two goals so that’s really special and very memorable.”

Hemp believes Wiegman’s introduction has lifted the team, which exited at the semi-final stage of the 2019 World Cup.

England v Northern Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group D – Wembley Stadium
England’s Beth Mead applauds the fans after her hat-trick against Northern Ireland at Wembley.

“It (the team chemistry) is really good, as you’ve seen from the previous games we’re scoring goals, we’re creating lots of chances, being patient on the ball and it’s come from Sarina and I think it’ll only keep improving and hopefully the results will show going forward,” Hemp said.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the women’s football team, especially with the Euros and the World Cup coming up.”

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels credited his side’s preparation and defensive qualities after they kept England at bay for 64 minutes before Mead’s introduction, although the result brought an end to their eight-match winning run in competitive games.

“I thought tactically we were outstanding, our preparation was so good,” said Shiels, who hailed the “desire and the comradeship” shown by his side.

“We felt that Ellen White was going to be a major player for them and we did our preparation for that one.

“Sarah McFadden was outstanding in that role so let’s take that as a fantastic performance from her, and the other players at the back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]