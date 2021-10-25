Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011: Gareth Thomas retires from all forms of rugby

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 6:01 am
Gareth Thomas was the first rugby union player to make 100 appearances for Wales (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Thomas announced his immediate retirement from all forms of rugby on this day in 2011.

The Wales dual-code international and former British and Irish Lions captain brought an abrupt halt to his playing career aged 37.

Thomas revealed he could no longer give the sport his all four days before he was due to make his debut in rugby league’s Four Nations series.

Thomas, pictured scoring against the All Blacks in 2005, captained the British & Irish Lions in two Tests
Thomas, pictured scoring against the All Blacks in 2005, captained the British and Irish Lions in two Tests (Phil Noble/PA)

“I have listened to and discussed this decision with many of my family and close friends,” he said at the time. “My mind has told me that the time to retire is now.

“If you can’t give 100 per cent to rugby then you can’t do it justice. This is a sad day but I know that my time has come to an end as a player. My passion for the amazing game will never end or leave me however.”

Thomas had been expected to join Wigan following the demise of Wrexham-based Super League club Crusaders, who he had joined following his switch from rugby union two years previously.

In December 2009, Thomas revealed he was gay and the following year topped the Pink List as the UK’s most influential person in the gay community.

On the field, Thomas – nicknamed ‘Alfie’ – is best remembered for the 100 rugby union caps he won for Wales.

Born in Sarn, Bridgend, he spent most of his career with Cardiff, although he won the Heineken Cup in 2005 during a stint with Toulouse.

Thomas made his Test debut against Japan in 1995 and became the first man to make a century of appearances for Wales.

He made three Test appearances on the 2005 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and was appointed captain for the second and third Tests following an injury to Brian O’Driscoll.

Thomas was 35 when he switched codes with Crusaders and became a dual-code international when he made his debut for Wales’ rugby league side against Italy in 2010.

