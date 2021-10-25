N’Golo Kante set to return for Chelsea against Southampton

Chelsea expect to have midfielder N’Golo Kante back for the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

Kante missed the 7-0 Premier League win over Norwich on Saturday because of concerns over a slight muscle tightness.

With Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) out injured, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz could again lead the attack, with boss Thomas Tuchel expected to freshen up the squad. Christian Pulisic (ankle) remains sidelined.

Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge as he recovers from minor hand surgery.

James Ward-Prowse will serve the last of his three-match ban following a straight red card in the Premier League defeat at Chelsea on October 2, while on-loan Blues forward Armando Broja is not eligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could come in for a start, while Brazil defender Lyanco, full-back Yan Valery, forward Shane Long and goalkeeper Fraser Forster should all feature again.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Chilwell, Christensen, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Rudiger, Silva, Mbuyamba, Barkley, Mount.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Lyanco, Perraud, Salisu, Valery, Armstrong, Redmond, Djenepo, Tella, Diallo, Long, Lewis, Livramento, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Romeu, Walcott, Adams.