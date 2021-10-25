Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie to lead Great Britain’s Davis Cup bid in absence of Andy Murray

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 4:19 pm
Indian Wells winner Cameron Norrie will lead Great Britain’s bid to win the Davis Cup next month (Mark J Terrill/AP)
World number 14 Cameron Norrie will lead Great Britain’s bid for Davis Cup glory after Andy Murray was left out of the team as expected.

Norrie, who became the first British player to win the prestigious Indian Wells tournament earlier this month, is joined in the side by British number two Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

A fifth player will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking after his defeat to Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells, Murray said he was not intending to play in the Davis Cup in late November and would not deserve to be selected.

The 34-year-old Scot, who won 11 points out of a possible 12 to help Great Britain win the team competition for the first time in 79 years in 2015, told BBC Sport: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically.

“The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the end of 2019. I know there was coronavirus, but I was struggling with that really up until September time the following year.

Andy Murray
Great Britain’s Andy Murray is hugged by captain Leon Smith after winning the Davis Cup in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I also don’t feel right now I would be playing, either. Obviously that would be up to Leon (Smith, captain), but I’m not sure I deserve to play in that team.”

Speaking about the current team, Smith said: “I’m delighted to name our first four players to represent Britain at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Austria.

“Every player has had a career-best season and will bring some strong qualities to the team. A fifth player will be confirmed in the next few weeks and we are very much looking forward to playing in the Finals again this year, having missed it in 2020.”

