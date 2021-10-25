Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police to take no further action over Palace fans’ banner

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 4:29 pm
Crystal Palace fans in the stands hold up a banner criticising the new ownership of Newcastle United during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday October 23, 2021.
Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken regarding an investigation into a banner unveiled by Crystal Palace fans.

The banner, on display in the Holmesdale End of Selhurst Park during Palace’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, appeared to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia and criticise the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

It occurred after the Premier League gave the go-ahead for a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s state sovereign wealth fund (Public Investment Fund) to take control of Newcastle earlier this month.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace fans held this banner up against Newcastle in Saturday’s Premier League match (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A statement from the official Croydon Metropolitan Police Twitter account read: “On Saturday, a member of the public contacted us to raise concerns about a banner displayed at the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle match at Selhurst Park.

“Following an assessment, officers have concluded that no offences have been committed. No further action will be taken.”

