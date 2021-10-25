Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hoops send their best wishes to former boss Wim Jansen

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:11 pm
Wim Jansen, right, brought silverware and Henrik Larsson to Celtic Park (Chris Bacon/PA)
Celtic have sent their best wishes to former manager Wim Jansen after it emerged he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jansen spent only one season at Celtic Park but left a lasting legacy after leading his team to the League Cup and league title, stopping Rangers winning a record 10th consecutive championship.

The former Holland international also signed Henrik Larsson in a bargain deal from Feyenoord.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic would like to send their best wishes to our former manager, Wim Jansen, after he revealed this week that he is living with dementia.

“Wim, who turns 75 this Thursday, talks about his diagnosis and now living with the illness in a new biography of his life, which is being published in the Netherlands.

“In the book, he discusses how he decided to seek medical advice after reading a book about his former Dutch international colleague, Piet Schrijvers, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, because he recognised the same symptoms.

“Wim will be forever held in the highest regard by the Celtic Family for his success in winning the league title for the club back in the 1997/98 season, the year when the Hoops famously ‘stopped the 10’.”

The statement finished: “Our thoughts are with Wim and his family, and the best wishes of the whole Celtic Family are with a man who delivered one of the most important title triumphs in the club’s history. Wim, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

