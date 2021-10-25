Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray topples world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in gruelling Vienna clash

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 9:51 pm
Andy Murray enjoyed a solid win on Monday (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray came through a gruelling 160-minute first-round match at the Erste Bank Open to eventually beat world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz.

The Scot has lost to a number of the world’s top 10 since the US Open – Hurkacz being one last month in Metz – but after a good start in Vienna he ended up becoming embroiled in a two-hour-40-minute battle with the Polish fifth seed.

Murray blamed a poor attitude for not getting beyond the last 16 in the European Open in Antwerp last week but there was no questioning his commitment on his return to the court.

The first eight games went with serve before the former British number one broke to allow him to take the set 6-4.

With both players holding their serve in the second it went to a tie-break, which Hurkacz won 8-6 thanks to two unforced errors.

Murray enjoyed two service breaks in the deciding set, saving two break points in the ninth game to win 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-3.

His opponent in the next round will be 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who beat British number two Dan Evans earlier in the day.

Murray is still on the comeback trail but he feels he is making improvements.

“My movement has been getting a little better with each match,” he said.

“A lot of my movement is about anticipation and when you’re not playing many matches – like I haven’t been in recent years – you don’t read the play quite as well.

“Now I’m starting to see the ball a little earlier and starting to react a little quicker, which means I will start to chase more balls down.

“It was a good match that could have gone either way. It was a good win in tough circumstances.”

