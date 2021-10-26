Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 7:21 am
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has reportedly switched agents (Martin Rickett/PA)

Staying with the Red Devils, Metro says midfielder Donny van de Beek has switched agents as he looks to secure a possible winter exit. The 24-year-old has failed to fire since arriving at Old Trafford in August 2020, with Everton, Newcastle and Juventus all believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Daily Mail reports Chelsea are set to reward defender Trevoh Chalobah with a new deal. The paper, citing football.london, says club bosses are thrilled with how the 22-year-old has established himself in the Blues first-team squad this season and are keen to tie him down long-term.

Chelsea v Malmo FF – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Contract negotiations have stalled between Chelsea and Andreas Christensen (Adam Davy/PA)

It is a more rocky situation for Chalobah’s team-mate Andreas Christensen, with contract negotiations reportedly stalling. According to The Guardian, the 25-year-old has been offered a four-year deal with the option of an extra year, but there has been no contact between the two parties since August.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba is believed to be on Newcastle’s radar (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marvelous Nakamba: Football Insider reports Newcastle have set their sights on the Aston Villa midfielder.

Harry Souttar: The same website also says Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton have expressed interest in signing the Stoke defender.

