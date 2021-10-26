Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Paul McGinn looking forward as Hibernian hope to return to winning ways

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:19 am
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn is focusing on Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Paul McGinn prefers to look forward rather than backwards as Hibernian prepare for the cinch Premiership visit of Celtic on Wednesday.

After one defeat in the first 13 matches in all competitions this season, the Easter Road side have lost their last three league games, the most recent of which was a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Leith side are now in fifth place, four points behind the rejuvenated Hoops and eight behind leaders Rangers.

McGinn insists recent poor results – which began with a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox where the visitors were reduced to 10 men – are reflective of a “mad league” but is set on helping Hibs recover.

The former St Mirren defender said: “We are sitting at Ibrox after half an hour, the better team, looking as if we are in good shape then we get a sending off and before you know it we have lost three games in a row. It is a mad league.

“Dundee United started pretty poorly and they are flying. We just need to make sure we get a run and get back on track.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks but we’re quite happy that there is a game so quick after another defeat. We just need to keep working and hope it turns quickly.

“We have had some big players out, Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis, I missed the odd game and that coincided with some difficult games and it is just the way it goes so hopefully this is the only bump on the road we have for a while.

“It is a quite-experienced dressing room. We have been through this a million times and we know the fans won’t be happy with the past few weeks – we are not happy.

“But we know that there is no point dwelling on it, there is absolutely no point to it.

“We are quite positive and know that a win on Wednesday and all of a sudden it looks a lot brighter.”

