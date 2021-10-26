Walter Smith’s Rangers honours

A look at the trophies and awards won by former Rangers manager Walter Smith, who has died at the age of 73.

Scottish League: 10 titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2009, 2010, 2011)

Scottish Cup: Five trophies (1992, 1993, 1996, 2008, 2009)

Scottish League Cup: Six trophies (1993, 1994, 1997, 2008, 2010, 2011)

Scottish Football Writers’ manager of the year: Seven awards (1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2010)

SPL manager of the year: Two awards (2008, 2010)