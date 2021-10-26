Walter Smith’s Rangers honours By Press Association October 26, 2021, 10:41 am Walter Smith led Rangers to 10 Premiership titles (Lynne Cameron/PA) A look at the trophies and awards won by former Rangers manager Walter Smith, who has died at the age of 73. Scottish League: 10 titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2009, 2010, 2011) Scottish Cup: Five trophies (1992, 1993, 1996, 2008, 2009) Scottish League Cup: Six trophies (1993, 1994, 1997, 2008, 2010, 2011) Scottish Football Writers’ manager of the year: Seven awards (1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2010) SPL manager of the year: Two awards (2008, 2010) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up