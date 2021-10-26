Cammy Kerr hoping Dundee can maintain momentum against Ross County

Cammy Kerr believes Dundee will have momentum at their back going into Wednesday night’s game against Ross County at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues got their first cinch Premiership victory of the season with a 2-1 home win over Aberdeen earlier in the month before a 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday gave the Taysiders another morale boost.

James McPake’s side remain second bottom of the table with seven points, four ahead of the struggling Staggies, who are looking for their first league win of the season.

Dundee defender Kerr hopes to keep the positive work going against the Highlanders.

“Hearts was a good draw, it is a tough place to go,” the 26-year-old told DEETV.

“Ross County is another tough opponent. They’ve had a difficult time as well and it is another game when we need to try to get three points.

“I know the results weren’t here at the start of the season and the last two have been good but performances in the main have been good, I know the results have to match that.

“We will take confidence from the two results and hopefully build on that again on Wednesday, although we are not getting carried away.

“But they are a tough side, they have got good players, they are well-organised as well, Malky Mackay’s teams are always organised.

“So we know it is going to be a tough game, it is not going to be an easy game, no game is in this league, so we are definitely not taking anything lightly.

“The main thing for this club is to stay in the league and come the end of the season, if we are in the league, then that is the main objective.

“But we have to build on the last two results.”