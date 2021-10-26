Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cammy Kerr hoping Dundee can maintain momentum against Ross County

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 10:53 am
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr is hoping their progress continues against Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr is hoping their progress continues against Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cammy Kerr believes Dundee will have momentum at their back going into Wednesday night’s game against Ross County at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues got their first cinch Premiership victory of the season with a 2-1 home win over Aberdeen earlier in the month before a 1-1 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday gave the Taysiders another morale boost.

James McPake’s side remain second bottom of the table with seven points, four ahead of the struggling Staggies, who are looking for their first league win of the season.

Dundee defender Kerr hopes to keep the positive work going against the Highlanders.

“Hearts was a good draw, it is a tough place to go,” the 26-year-old told DEETV.

“Ross County is another tough opponent. They’ve had a difficult time as well and it is another game when we need to try to get three points.

“I know the results weren’t here at the start of the season and the last two have been good but performances in the main have been good, I know the results have to match that.

“We will take confidence from the two results and hopefully build on that again on Wednesday, although we are not getting carried away.

“But they are a tough side, they have got good players, they are well-organised as well, Malky Mackay’s teams are always organised.

“So we know it is going to be a tough game, it is not going to be an easy game, no game is in this league, so we are definitely not taking anything lightly.

“The main thing for this club is to stay in the league and come the end of the season, if we are in the league, then that is the main objective.

“But we have to build on the last two results.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal