Ryan Porteous back in contention for Hibernian as they take on Celtic

Ryan Porteous is back from suspension (Jeff Holmes)

Ryan Porteous returns to the Hibernian squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Celtic at Easter Road after completing a two-match ban.

Fellow defender Darren McGregor is suspended after being sent off in the defeat at Aberdeen at the weekend.

Kyle Magennis (knock) and Daniel McKay (ankle) are still absent along with long-term absentees Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot).

Celtic have an unchanged squad for the trip to Leith.

Christopher Jullien will continue building up his fitness after returning to full training, while James Forrest is closing in on a comeback but is still not ready.

Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.