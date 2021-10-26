Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson challenges Hearts to keep up fine away form

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 2:31 pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson has challenged Hearts to continue proving they are the real deal away from home.

The Tynecastle club have struggled to pick up points on the road for several years and the current manager has made no secret of the fact he is determined to improve that situation.

Hearts have taken eight points from a possible 12 on their travels in the cinch Premiership this term and remain unbeaten.

However, Neilson is not getting carried away with their away form just yet as they prepare for testing trips to St Johnstone on Wednesday and then Aberdeen on Saturday.

He said: “It’s still early in the season. We spoke about trying to improve the away record prior to the season starting. We’ve done it so far but we’re only four away games in so we need to continue it.

“McDiarmid Park’s always a tough place to go. Most teams find it very difficult there. We have to make sure we’re ready.

“It’s been a while since Hearts won up there but there have been a few venues we’ve been to recently where we haven’t picked up points in the last few years and we’ve managed to do it in the past couple of months.

“We’ll have a huge travelling support again and the incentive for us is to make sure they go away happy and that we pick up three points.”

With two tough games in the space of four days, Neilson may freshen up his team in certain areas.

He said: “We’ll make one or two changes. I don’t want to make wholesale changes but we have a good squad here and I think it’s important that we utilise it as much as possible.

“It’s important to keep continuity but also have a bit of freshness coming in.”

One of those changes for the trip to Perth could be in the attacking area of the team where top scorer Liam Boyce is a doubt with a calf problem.

Neilson said: “Liam did a wee bit of training today (Tuesday) but we’ll assess him tomorrow (Wednesday). We don’t want to take any risks on him. He’s 50/50 at the moment.

“He’s important to the team but we’ve got a good squad here so if Liam doesn’t make it, somebody else will come in and I’m sure they’ll do a very good job.

“Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn can all play there so we’ve got a number of options.”

