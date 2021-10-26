Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham in talks with Lukasz Fabianski over new deal

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 3:07 pm
Lukasz Fabianski joined West Ham in 2018 (Peter Powell/PA)
Lukasz Fabianski joined West Ham in 2018 (Peter Powell/PA)

Lukasz Fabianski is in talks over a new contract at West Ham.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of the season but he expects to agree a one-year extension.

“As far as I can tell, there have been some preliminary talks already going on,” Fabianski told Polish media outlet Meczyki.

“I hope that we will calmly come to a good solution for both sides. I do not see any reasons for it to be otherwise.

“It’s not only West Ham’s policy that footballers of a certain age extend from season to season. It’s actually a logical solution for many reasons. It is a kind of risk minimisation.

“Of course, the most important thing in all this is health and sports level. If I can manage these aspects, I have no problem with extending the contract.

“The Premier League is the top of a footballer’s dream. I feel good enough to play a little more here.

“I will judge that step by step, but looking at Artur Boruc or many other goalkeepers, you can successfully play up until 40.”

Fabianski, who joined the Hammers from Swansea for £7million in 2018, is likely to sit out Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup visit of Manchester City, with deputy Alphonse Areola playing in the cup competitions this season.

Club captain Mark Noble, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for starts with boss David Moyes rotating his squad.

