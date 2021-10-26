Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren handed Jamie McGrath injury boost

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 3:49 pm
Jim Goodwin was relieved after hearing the results of Jamie McGrath’s scan (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been handed a boost after scans revealed Jamie McGrath’s hip problem appears short-term.

The Paisley boss admitted he would be saying a prayer after the Republic of Ireland winger was taken off on a stretcher against Rangers on Sunday and having used all three substitutes, the home side played out the closing minutes of the 2-1 defeat with 10 men.

However, ahead of the trip to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night, where the Buddies look to get back on track following their first defeat in seven, Goodwin said: “We are pleased to say that it is not as bad as it was first feared.

“The images at the weekend when you see any player going off on a stretcher then straight away you fear the worst but the stretcher was a precaution more than anything.

“He has had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot.

“It was a bang on the hip and there seems to be a bit of a bleed in and around the muscles around the hip and that’s what caused the pain.

“But I don’t think it will be a long-term thing, hopefully a couple of weeks and Jamie will be back in amongst things.

“Scott Tanser came off at half-time with a hamstring issue and Ethan Erhahon the same (injury). We don’t think Ethan will be available tomorrow night and Scott Tanser will have a fitness test in the morning.”

