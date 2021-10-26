Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vladimir Coufal set to miss out as West Ham host Manchester City in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 4:25 pm
Vladimir Coufal has a groin injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham are set to be without Vladimir Coufal for the Carabao Cup visit of holders Manchester City.

Coufal is unlikely to be risked as he recovers from a groin injury so Ben Johnson or Ryan Fredericks will deputise at right-back.

Club captain Mark Noble, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for starts with boss David Moyes rotating his squad.

Manchester City will make changes for the trip to the London Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won the competition for the last four seasons with John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez among those pushing to come in.

The quartet began Saturday’s 4-1 win at Brighton on the bench – a game Raheem Sterling missing with a back complaint. Ferran Torres remains out.

Guardiola plans to use some youngsters but City’s options could be influenced by the fact their under-21s are taking on Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Provisional West Ham squad: Alphonse, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Ashby, Cresswell, Soucek, Fornals, Chesters, Bowen, Antonio, Randolph.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Edozie, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

