Vladimir Coufal set to miss out as West Ham host Manchester City in Carabao Cup

West Ham are set to be without Vladimir Coufal for the Carabao Cup visit of holders Manchester City.

Coufal is unlikely to be risked as he recovers from a groin injury so Ben Johnson or Ryan Fredericks will deputise at right-back.

Club captain Mark Noble, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for starts with boss David Moyes rotating his squad.

Manchester City will make changes for the trip to the London Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won the competition for the last four seasons with John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez among those pushing to come in.

The quartet began Saturday’s 4-1 win at Brighton on the bench – a game Raheem Sterling missing with a back complaint. Ferran Torres remains out.

Guardiola plans to use some youngsters but City’s options could be influenced by the fact their under-21s are taking on Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Provisional West Ham squad: Alphonse, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Ashby, Cresswell, Soucek, Fornals, Chesters, Bowen, Antonio, Randolph.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Edozie, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.