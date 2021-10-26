Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louis Appere aiming to make his mark at Dundee United

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 4:39 pm
Louis Appere is looking to make his mark at Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Louis Appere is desperate to force his way into Tam Courts’ in-form Dundee United side.

The 22-year-old attacker has come off the bench in six of the last seven games since returning from a thigh injury in September.

He is still waiting for his first start but is eager to claim any chance he can to break into the starting line-up of a United side who sit joint second in the cinch Premiership ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Livingston.

Appere said: “Obviously getting the injury at the start of the season wasn’t ideal but now I’m back and I’ve come off the bench a few times so this is my opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully break into the team.

“It’s great to be part of a team playing so well at the moment.”

Manager Courts praised Appere for his contribution in last weekend’s win over Motherwell.

The academy graduate said: “It’s always nice to hear good things from the manager. I need to aim to do that all the time and make sure I make the most of any opportunities I get.

“It’s an advantage for us that we have so much healthy competition in the squad. The manager touches on that a lot. It’s just a case of putting your best self forward when you get that opportunity and that’s what I aim to do.”

United will be looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign in West Lothian.

Appere said: “You’ve obviously got to deal with the surface and Livingston’s style of play when you go there but we’re on a good run and we’re aiming to keep it going.

“When you’re playing well you can’t wait for the next game. Hopefully we can keep that going on Wednesday.”

