Sport

Sean Dyche looks to cup win to help Burnley kickstart their Premier League form

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 4:45 pm
Burnley manager Sean Dyche hopes a win in the Carabao Cup will help the Clarets kickstart their Premier League form (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says a win in the Carabao Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday could be the catalyst to sorting their Premier League form out.

The Clarets are winless in the league so far, though performances have been improving in recent weeks and they took a point at Southampton at the weekend.

Staying in the Premier League will be their top priority, but Dyche hopes seeing off Spurs could help with that.

“The mood is good, a positive display down at Southampton, a few positive displays recently, trying to find the win is the next.

“All winning increases the feel, we are well aware of how important the league programme is for the club of course, but it is still nice to do well in these trophies if you can do.

“We have got through the first two rounds. It will not be easy against Tottenham whether they make changes or not, they are still a very high-level group of footballers, but we like to think ours are growing and getting fitter. We will definitely take on the game.

“We have changed the team in the previous rounds, we have put a team out that I believe we can win and we have done.

“It is no easy task playing anyone, especially Tottenham, we know that. We will look to make changes, but I believe in the group.

“We are nearly there back to full fitness, we want that to remain, so I imagine we will be making changes.”

They welcome Spurs who have been inconsistent under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno finds himself under pressure after the 1-0 loss at West Ham on Sunday was their fourth London derby defeat of the season.

It could be a good time to play them, but Dyche said: “Ups and downs and ins and outs, changes of manager, levels of performance, at the end of the day the whistle blows and they will put out a strong team, I have seen their squad list.

“The facts are you have got to perform whether it is a good time or not.”

Max Cornet suffered from cramp in the 2-2 draw at Southampton and could be one of the players to make way.

Dale Stephens is back out on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury but he will need more time.

