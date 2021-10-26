Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga doubtful for Dundee United clash By Press Association October 26, 2021, 4:55 pm Former Hibernian midfielder Stephane Omeonga (PA) Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga is a doubt for the visit of Dundee United following a head knock. Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but David Martindale has options. James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment. Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with following last weekend’s win over Motherwell. Dylan Levitt returned to action against the Steelmen after missing the victory over Hibernian with a knee problem. Liam Smith (knee) is closing in on a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Max Biamou is taking his time to adapt to the style of play at Dundee United No fresh injury worries for Ross County as they prepare to welcome Livingston Dylan Levitt set to return for Dundee United when they entertain Motherwell Tam Courts hails connection between Dundee United players and fans after victory