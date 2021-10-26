Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass set to use players out of position due to injuries

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 6:33 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is coping with an injury crisis in defence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is coping with an injury crisis in defence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is set to ask players to adapt out of position rather than throwing young defenders into an emotional night at Ibrox.

Glass has lost full-backs Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay and centre-back Declan Gallagher to injury for several weeks ahead of Wednesday’s game against Rangers, who will be paying tribute to late manager Walter Smith.

Central defenders Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are also long-term absentees so Glass will have to find a makeshift defensive line-up.

Scott Brown dropped into a back three during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hibernian and the likes of winger Jonny Hayes can also play at the back.

On the new injury blows, Glass said: “It’s disappointing but it gives other people opportunities. It gives us a problem we have to fix like we did on Saturday, but at least we have a couple of days to prepare this time. We are looking forward to it and I’m sure the players that get opportunities are looking forward to it.”

On the option of bringing in young players, Glass said: “It’s difficult because you are bringing in players right at the coal face.

“It’s a difficult position to come into. If you are rolling along at the top of the league and everything is smooth it’s a lot easier to bring defenders into your team.

“We have different ways of coping – young players is an option, moving players slightly out of position is another option.

“Everything we do will be for the benefit of young individuals and also the club. It would be easy to chuck a couple of young boys in at centre-half, take a heavy beating at Rangers and say ‘look, we played young kids’ but that’s not fair to the young players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal